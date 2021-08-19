Dayton Dragons Game Notes

Thursday, August 19, 2021 l Game # 93

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lake County Captains (49-43) Dayton Dragons (49-43)

RH Xzavion Curry (3-1, 3.19) vs. RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.14)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the third game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Lake County 9, Dayton 5 (At Dayton: Captains 5, Dragons 3). Current Series: Dragons 1, Captains 1.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 3, Lake County 2. James Free delivered a bases-loaded walk-off hit with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to break a 2-2 tie. The win was the third walk-off victory of the year for the Dragons. Victor Ruiz had a solo home run and Michael Siani, Juan Martinez, and Jose Tello each had two hits. Pitchers Carson Spiers, Evan Kravetz, and Stevie Branche combined to allow just six hits.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are two games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Player Notes

Ivan Johnson has hit safely in seven of the eight games he has played in since joining the Dragons, batting .303 with two home runs.

Jack Rogers has played in four games since joining the Dragons. In his second game Friday, he hit a tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning. In his third game Sunday, he hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning.

James Free has six doubles in his last nine games. He is 12 for 36 (.333) over that period beginning July 28.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .314 over his last 27 games since July 14.

Quin Cotton is hitting .375 over his last six games, going 9 for 24 with two homers and three doubles.

Carson Spiers over his last six starts: 3-1, 2.10 ERA, 30 IP, 16 H, 7 R, 8 BB, 40 SO.

Andy Fisher over his last four relief appearances: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 SO.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 11-1 in one-run games at home. They are 16-2 when scoring first at home.

After scoring 50 runs in the six-game set at Lansing (12 home runs; .293 batting average; 382 with runners in scoring position; 26 extra base hits), the Dragons have been held to five runs in the first two games of the series and have gone 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position.

Dragons pitchers have posted a 3.46 ERA in the month of August to rank second in the High-A Central League (Beloit is first at 3.40).

The Dayton bullpen over the last 14 games has tossed 57.1 innings and allowed just 15 earned runs, a 2.35 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., August 20 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Hunter Gaddis (3-7, 5.44) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (3-5, 3.76) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., August 21 (7:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Daniel Espino (0-4, 5.48) at Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-0, 4.15) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., August 22 (2:09 p.m.): Lake County RH Mason Hickman (6-6, 4.97) at Dayton TBA TV: Dayton's CW (26)

