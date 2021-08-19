Three-Run Third Lead Snappers to Victory Thursday

Beloit, WI - The Chiefs bats were held to just three hits, while the Beloit Snappers plated three runs in the third inning en route to a 4-1 win over the Chiefs.

After Beloit's M.D. Johnson and Peoria's Logan Gragg traded 1-2-3 innings in the first, Todd Lott gave the Chiefs quite the jolt in the second. The first baseman walloped an 0-1 offering over the left field fence to give Peoria the early 1-0 cushion.

Gragg did not allow a hit until the third inning but three straight, two-out hits proved to be the deciding blow. A Connor Scott double tied the game at 1-1. Then, a Victor Victor Mesa single gave Beloit a 2-1 edge. The next batter, Kameron Misner, tripled to right-center to complete the Snappers onslaught.

From there, Gragg settled in and allowed just two more hits on the night. He exited the contest after six innings. The right-hander scattered six hits and allowed just the three runs, good enough to qualify for a quality start.

The Peoria offense was unable to get anything going the rest of the night. The bullpen duo of Sean Kealey and Leonardo Taveras struck out for over two innings of work to keep the game close.

Pedro Pages collected a lead-off double in the ninth but Eli Villalobos, who threw all 13 of his pitches for strikes, retired the next three batters to seal the deal.

Game four of the Peoria-Beloit series is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:35. Left-hander Mac Lardner is scheduled to start for Peoria. In his last outing against Beloit, he struck a career-high eight batters.

