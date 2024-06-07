Cup Bound Condors: Dylan Holloway

June 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







10 Condors alumni will vie for the Stanley Cup beginning on Saturday.

Dylan Holloway was drafted in the first round (#14 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft out of the University of Wisconsin. His rookie season was 2021-22 with Bakersfield, notching 22 points (8g-14a) in 33 games with the Condors while adding four points (2g-2a) in five Calder Cup Playoffs games. He went on to make his NHL debut during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Edmonton that season as well.

He has split the past two seasons between Edmonton and Bakersfield, with tremendous impact for the Condors. He's scored 17 goals in his last 30 games with Bakersfield, including his first pro hat trick this past season. After being recalled by the Oilers, he has become integral piece of the team's run to the Stanley Cup Final, scoring twice in Game 3 against Los Angeles and a highlight reel goal in round two against Vancouver.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.