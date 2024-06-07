Jaroslav Modry & Chad Wiseman Named Thunderbirds' Assistant Coaches

June 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - Springfield Thunderbirds General Manager Kevin Maxwell announced today that the team has hired Jaroslav Modry and Chad Wiseman as assistant coaches. They join head coach Steve Konowalchuk on the new coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.

Modry, 53, joins the Thunderbirds for his second tour of duty as an assistant coach in the AHL. He served in the same capacity with the Ontario Reign from 2017-20. Since 2021, Modry has been coaching in the Czech professional league, where he served as the head coach for HC Motor České Budějovice during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Last season, he served as the head coach for HC Kometa Brno.

During his playing career, Modry skated in 725 NHL games as a defenseman for six different teams (NJD, LAK, OTT, ATL, DAL, PHI), recording 250 points (49g, 201a) and 510 penalty minutes. He also captured a Calder Cup championship with the Albany River Rats in 1995. Modry was originally a ninth-round pick by the New Jersey Devils (179th overall) in the 1990 NHL Draft.

Wiseman, 43, joins the Thunderbirds following two seasons as the head coach for the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League, where he compiled a 68-56-12 record and led the Storm to back-to-back playoff appearances. He previously served as an assistant and associate coach in Guelph from 2018-22. Wiseman also brings prior head coaching experience, serving in that capacity with the New York (Metropolitan) Riveters in the National Women's Hockey League from 2015-18.

Wiseman enjoyed a 14-year playing career, including parts of 11 seasons in the AHL for six different franchises. The forward set a career-high with 59 points (24g, 35a) in 2009-10 as a member of the Springfield Falcons. In 603 lifetime AHL games, Wiseman posted 431 points (171g, 260a) and 560 penalty minutes. He also skated in nine NHL games with the New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks between 2002 and 2006. Wiseman was originally an eighth-round pick by the Sharks (246th overall) in the 2000 NHL Draft.

Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds' hockey action in the 2024-25 season with a ticket membership by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.