Cup Bound Condors: Mattias Janmark

June 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







10 Condors alumni will vie for the Stanley Cup beginning on Saturday.

Mattias Janmark already had nearly 500 NHL games to his resume when he arrived in Bakersfield in 2022-23. A role player for the Edmonton Oilers, 'The Janitor' had two goals and two assists in four games with the Condors before heading back to Edmonton for good. He finished the season with 25 points (10g-15a) in 66 games with the Oilers.

Playing 71 games with Edmonton this season, Janmark is a pivotal piece of the elite Oilers penalty kill which has successfully defended 28 straight power plays. And, as he showed against Dallas, Janmark has the ability to be offensive on the penalty kill in helping the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final.

