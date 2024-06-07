10 Condors Alumni Set for Stanley Cup Final

June 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Ten Condors alumni are set for the Stanley Cup Final, which gets underway Saturday at 5 p.m. on ABC as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers.

The ten alumni include: Philip Broberg, Evan Bouchard, Vincent Desharnais, Leon Draisaitl, Dylan Holloway, Mattias Janmark, Ryan McLeod, Darnell Nurse, Calvin Pickard, and Stuart Skinner

Watch all of the Stanley Cup Final action at the team's hub Just Wing It in the Marketplace (9000 Ming Ave.) which will have the games on plenty of TV's with sound. The Stanley Cup Final schedule is below:

Game 1 - Saturday, June 8, 5 p.m.

Game 2 - Monday, June 10, 5 p.m.

Game 3 - Thursday, June 13, 5 p.m.

Game 4 - Saturday, June 15, 5 p.m.

Game 5* - Tuesday, June 18, 5 p.m.

Game 6* - Friday, June 21, 5 p.m.

Game 7* - Monday, June 24, 5 p.m.

* - if necessary

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.