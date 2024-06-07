Cup Bound Condors: Calvin Pickard

June 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

10 Condors alums will vie for the Stanley Cup beginning on Saturday.

Calvin Pickard already had significant NHL and AHL time in multiple organizations before he signed a two-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers before the 2022-23 season. A tandem with Olivier Rodrigue, Pickard enjoyed immense success in Condorstown with a 23-12-2 record and a.912 save percentage. Expected to serve as a tandem again this season, Pickard only played four games for the Condors before being recalled by Edmonton and spending the rest of the 2023-24 season with the Oilers. He was 12-7-1 as part of a duo with Stuart Skinner.

Pickard was thrust into the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, earning his first career postseason start in the NHL in Game 4 against Vancouver. He won his debut, stopping 21 of 23, helping the Oilers tie the series, before eventually advancing with a Game 7 win over the Canucks.

