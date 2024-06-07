Ads Stave off Elimination with Game 4 Win

June 7, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Fedor Svechkov scored two goals and added an assist as the Admirals offense exploded for a post-season high seven goals in a 7-2 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds in game four of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night.

The Ads still trail in the series 3-1 but will look to send things back to California with a game five win on Saturday night at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

The win improved Milwaukee's record when facing elimination to 5-0 this post-season and upped Karl Taylor's record as the team's Head Coach to 13-3 in such games.

Svechkov's three-point night paced the Admirals offense, while Roland McKeown (1g-1a), Ryan Ufko (2a), Joakim Kemell (1g-1a), Phil Tomasino (1g-1a), and Zach L'Heureux (1g-1a) all added multi-point games in the contest.

Milwaukee's power-play unit, which had been 0-for-11 in the first three games of the series, went 2-for-5 tonight while the penalty kill vanquished both of Coachella's attempts.

Wade Allison opened the scoring with his first professional playoff goal at 7:26 of the first period. Coachella's Connor Carrick tied the game at 11:39 before Kemell potted his second goal of the post-season to regain the lead at 2-1. The Firebirds tied the game again on a Logan Morrison goal and the teams went into the locker room tied at two after 20 minutes.

It was all Admirals from there on out as Svechkov and L'Heureux scored during the second period and then Tomasino, McKeown, and Svechkov all scored in the third to bring the final score to 7-2, the exact same score that the Admirals won by 20 years early to the day in their Calder Cup Clinching victory in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Troy Grosenick earned his fifth win of the post-season by stopping 23 shots in net for the Admirals.

