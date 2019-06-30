C's Win Second Straight in Dramatic Fashion; Top Spokane 5-4

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Canadians SS Luis De Los Santos was 0-for-4 on Sunday afternoon before he drove a ball to centerfield that was deep enough to score LF Adrian Ramos from third base. When Ramos' foot touched home it capped off a come from behind victory for the Canadians that signified a number of things as players rushed out from the dugout to celebrate a 5-4 victory. It marked the first time this season that the Canadians had won back-to-back games - it marked the first time that Vancouver had come from behind when trailing by three or more - and most importantly it showed heart pulling out all the stops to find a victory over the top team in the Northwest League.

Coming into the game 4-13 (.235) through the first 17 games of the season, Vancouver has found plenty of ways to lose so far this season - with many of the losses gut-wrenching after putting themselves in a position to win on most nights. When Spokane plated three of its four runs in the top of the 8th inning to go up 4-1, this was usually where the Canadians stubbed their collective toe and dropped further out of the conversation in the always competitive North Division. On Sunday things played out differently.

Spokane opened the scoring in the top of the 4th inning when LF Obie Ricumstrict singled off LHP Juan Diaz, advanced on an error and eventually scored on a base-hit from CF Starling Joseph. Vancouver responded to the defensive gaff in the home half of the inning as 1B Yorman Rodriguez slammed his 1st home run of the season with two outs and no one on. The home run, off Spokane LHP Josh Javier, was just the second round-tripper of the summer but it came right on the heels of Spokane grabbing the early lead.

Vancouver ran into trouble in the top of the 8th inning as Spokane sent eight hitters to the plate scoring three runs off struggling RHP Gage Burland who gave up a pair of hits, hit a batter (3B Jonah McReynolds) and committed a throwing error that put the Canadians behind the eight-ball with just six outs to make up a 4-1 deficit.

They did make up the difference as Vancouver went right at RHP Jeifry Nunez chasing him from the game shortly after 1B Yorman Rodriguez recorded his 3rd hit of the game - a single that cashed in CF Cameron Eden (single) to cut the Spokane lead to 4-2. After 3B Trevor Schwecke drew a walk off reliever RHP Werner Leal, McGregory Contreras popped out to bring C Ryan Sloniger to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs. Sloniger delivered with a two-run single that scored both 2B Tanner Morris (walk) and Rodriguez to even the game at 4-4.

Vancouver had gotten even and Sunday's sold out crowd wanted more as the decibel level rose with every pro-Canadians action on the field.

Spokane fought to get a baserunner in the top of the 9th and found one with DH Maxwell Morales drawing a walk off Canadians LHP Grayson Huffman. Indians manager Kenny Hook pinch-run Jake Hoover while also pinch-hitting Kenny Irizarry trying to finesse Spokane's fifth run of the game. It backfired - as Huffman picked off Hoover and procceded to retire both Irizarry and RF Kellin Strahm sending the game to the bottom of the 9th inning still tied at 4-4.

The energy in the building was different. The fans were louder, the players had a little colour in their cheeks and it felt like Vancouver had finally found its groove while the Indians were suddenly looking for answers. Adrian Ramos led off the 9th inning and took a fastball off the shoulder as Indians RHP Werner Leal hit him. Leal brought an ERA of 0.00 into the game through his first six outings. CF Cameron Eden stepped up next and singled followed by 2B Tanner Morris who opted not to sacrifice bunt but instead work a walk to load the bases with no one out.

With the Canadians top hitter on the on-deck circle (Rodriguez), the stage was set for SS Luis De Los Santos who as mentioned stepped into the right-handed batter's box 0-for-4 on the afternoon. After drawing a handful of tough pitches, De Los Santos locked in and slammed a drive to centerfield that scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly as Ramos raced home from third in front of 6,413 charged up fans.

With the win, Vancouver improves to 5-13 (.278) and pulls to within five games (20 first-half games remaining) while Spokane falls to 10-7 (.588) and 3-3 (.500) vs. the Canadians this season.

The Canadians will remain home to open-up a three-game series vs. Hillsboro with Monday's game already announced as a Canada Day shutout. RHP Nick Fraze will get the start for Vancouver in the series opener followed by RHP Adam Kloffenstein (July 2) and RHP Grant Townsend (July 3).

