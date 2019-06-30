Boise Drops Finale 11-9 against Salem-Keizer

In a high-scoring matchup, the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) dropped game three 11-9 to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short Season A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants).

The scoring all started for the Hawks in the bottom of the third inning when Isaac Collins singled to center field that scored Vladimir Dilone and gave Boise a 1-0 advantage.

Two runs then came across for Boise in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bladimir Restituyo doubled to left that scored Yorvis Torrealba and made it 2-0 Boise. Dilone followed up with an RBI-single of his own that was an infield dribbler back towards the pitcher's mound, scoring Restituyo and giving Boise a 3-0 lead.

During the top of the fifth and sixth innings, Salem-Keizer scored a combined 10 runs. Four of them in the fifth and then six in the sixth.

After the Volcanoes tacked on another run in the top of the eighth, they lead 11-4 over the Hawks after that inning. The home half of the eighth featured three runs by the Hawks with an RBI-single from Trevor Boone and a 2-RBI single from Collins, pulling Boise within four runs at 11-7.

The bottom of the ninth featured two runs from Boise, one scored off a balk and then another scored off of a walk with the bases loaded. Collins lined one into left but an extending catch from Tyler Flores secured the win for Salem-Keizer.

The Hawks will travel to Everett to take on the AquaSox for the second time this season. First pitch from Everett is scheduled for 7:05 (8:05 MDT).

