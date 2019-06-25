C's Head to Everett After 13-4 Loss to Hops on Monday

(Ron Tonkin Field - Hillsboro, OR) - Vancouver dropped a third straight game to Hillsboro on Monday night as the Canadians pitching finally buckled allowed 13 runs on 18 hits, moving the C's to 3-8 (.272) on the young Northwest League season.

After opening the scoring in the bottom of the 3rd with RBI singles from both Kristian Robinson and Jorge Barrosa, the Hops busted the game open with a seven-run bottom of the 6th inning that saw three different Canadians pitchers try to stop the onslaught of offense from Hillsboro. The Hops sent twelve to the plate with seven different players collecting RBI base hits that was more than enough to send Vancouver to a fourth loss in the past five games.

The bottom of the 7th inning produced four more runs for Hillsboro who set season highs for both runs (13) and hits (18) with Steven Layton hitting an RBI double for the Hops - Layton finishing the night 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBI.

Vancouver rallied in the 9th with a four-run push that featured a two-run single to right from Canadians infielder Cameron Eden that scored both Ryan Sloniger (single) and Ronny Brito (walk) that made the final 13-4.

Notes: Canadians catcher Ryan Sloniger made his debut going 1-for-4 with a run scored and two strikeouts... Dominic Abadessa was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in the loss and also made a highlight reel diving catch in the 1st inning to rob Ricky Martinez of a base hit... Hillsboro starter Luis Frias allowed two hits over his five innings and struck out nine to secure his first victory of the season.

With the loss, Vancouver (3-8) falls six games back of Spokane (9-2) who finished a four-game sweep of Boise on Monday night. The Canadians now travel to Everett (4-7) for the first of three games starting Tuesday at 7:05pm. The game can be heard live on Sportsnet 650 with Rob Fai.

