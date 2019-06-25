13 Runs Lead Hops to Series Win

The Hillsboro Hops were at their best in the series finale defeating the Vancouver Canadians 13-4. The Hops rallied for 18 hits, which was good for their best performance of the season.

Hops starter Luis Frias was brilliant pitching five scoreless innings, while only giving up two hits and striking out nine Canadians. Frias showed how dominant he can be on the mound when all of his pitches are working. His 75 pitch per start limit is the only reason he did not pitch further in the game.

In addition to stellar pitching, the Hops offense also shined, highlighted by seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The rally began with a Jorge Barrosa single and Daniel Wasinger being hit by a pitch. The Hops then executed a double steal putting both runners in scoring position. The next four batters would go on to get RBI singles, breaking the game open 6-0. The Hops had not had their fill at that point though, as they would go one to score three more runs in the inning.

The Hops offense continued pounding the Canadians pitching in the bottom of the seventh inning, slugging in four more runs, which put the score up to 13-0. Kristian Robinson recorded his third RBI single of the game. Other top offense performers were Ricky Martinez and Brandon Leyton who both had three hits and scored three runs. Barrosa also had three hits and drove in two runs.

Hillsboro (7-4) won their third game in a row and took the series from Vancouver (3-8). The South Division of the Northwest League is in a tight race early on with Hillsboro, Eugene, and Salem-Keizer all knotted at 7-4.

The Hops will open a series against Salem-Keizer on Monday at 6:35, with the radio show beginning at 6:05 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

