Volcanoes' Bats Erupt, 13-3

EVERETT, Wash. - The AquaSox dropped the final game of the series against Salem-Keizer, posting only six hits to the Volcanoes' 15.

The AquaSox hosted their first rehab assignment of the season; right-handed pitcher Sam Tuivaiala opened the game. He pitched to seven batters, giving up four runs and five hits. Ivan Fortunato entered for Tuivaila in the top of the first; Salem-Keizer tacked on one more run before Jeff Houghtby hit a two-run double to center field, leaving the Frogs trailing 7-0 going into the bottom of the inning.

The Frogs recovered quickly, retiring three consecutive Salem-Keizer batters in the top of both the second and third innings. The Volcanoes picked up six more runs in the top of the fourth in a series of five home runs started by Jeff Houghtby.

Trent Tingelstad hit a two-RBI homerun over the right-field fence in the bottom of the sixth, putting the Frogs on the board. Carter Bins crushed a solo home run over the center field fence in the bottom of the ninth, but the 'Sox fell 13-3.

Up next, the Frogs open their three-game series against the Vancouver Canadians at Funko Field on Tuesday, June 25 at 7:05 p.m.

