Volcanoes Revamped Concessions Include Keto Stand

June 25, 2019





The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, Class A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, completed a major overhaul to their Stadium concession operations during the off season by bringing local restaurants inside the Stadium. The Stadium's concessions now include a fabulous lineup of options for fans including Café Yumm, El Patron, Southpaws Pizza, BBQ Nation, Wienerwurst, Bahama Mama, and Café Mocha. The idea was launched by the Volcanoes' new President of Business Operations, Mitche Graf. "It's a way to provide an outstanding selection for our fans and provide fantastic service. These restaurants are professionals at what they do, they will provide awesome food, lightning quick service with a smile at every turn."

To coincide with the new strategy the Volcanoes opened Keto Korner. A concession stand for those whom are embracing the ketogenic diet. "As far as I know Volcanoes Stadium is the only Professional Stadium with a special concession stand specializing in keto," said Volcanoes' owner Jerry Walker. "We have partnered with several national vendors to bring the best low-carb food to Volcanoes Stadium." Walker explains, "All fans can enjoy Keto Korner, its mainstream type of food - just served with very low or no carbs! Entrees include hamburgers, hot dog, sausage dogs, meatballs and chicken skewers - things All Fans enjoy - it just served in a manner to reduce or totally eliminate carbohydrates."

Smart Baking Company, out of Sanford, Florida, is providing Smartbuns for Keto Korner. The Smartbun is Non-GMO gluten-free, 72 calorie burger bun with 10 games of protein per bun. It is free of sugars or starches, high in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids and contains zero carbs. The burger patty is fresh, 1/3 pound, from grass fed beef. Keto Korner also features grass fed hot dogs!

Fans with a sweet tooth can also enjoy Keto Korner thanks to suppliers like HighKey Snacks and Fatsnax. HighKey's chocolate chip and snickerdoodle cookies are low-carb (1-2 grams net carbs), keto friendly, gluten-free, and sweetened naturally without sugar. Fatsnax provides a wide variety of cookies packaged with MCT oils and have 0 grams of sugar and only 2-3 grams of net carbs.

Beverage include Keto Hydrate by Finaflex. It is a sugar free, caffeine free performance and recovery hydration beverage built with BHB (Beta-Hydroxybutyrate) for energy and is packed with 4 vital electrolytes and just 1 carb. Even beer drinkers have a great option at Keto Korner with Corona Premier. A superior light lager with only 2.6 grams of carbs and 90 calories.

Graf says, "It's all part of our six-star experience." The words "six-star experience", instead of the familiar five-star rating system provides a window into Graf's thought process. "You always hear about five-star," Graf said. "I wanna go beyond that."

