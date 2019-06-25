Hawks Drop Close One on Road 3-2 against Indians

June 25, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





SPOKANE, WA - In a back-and-forth contest, the Spokane Indians (Short Season A affiliate of the Texas Rangers) defeated the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) 3-2, completing the four-game series sweep.

Left-handed pitcher Zak Baayoun made his professional debut on the mound for the Hawks, slinging 2.2 IP, giving up five hits, one earned run and struck out two. In the bottom of the first, Baayoun got a rocket comebacker aimed at his feet, but he gloved it and tossed to second for one out, then Bladimir Restituyo zipped it to first base for the double play.

Spokane scored in the second inning off of a wild pitch to take the early 1-0 lead. Boise would respond with an orbital home run by Aaron Schunk to left field, tying the game at 1-1. This was the first home run of Schunk's professional career.

Joe Aeilts and Bladimir Restituyo hit back-to-back singles and one batter later, Shael Mendoza walked to load the bases. Hawks catcher Bryant Quijada dribbled a single towards third base, scoring Aeilts and giving Boise the 2-1 lead.

Spokane would later tie it up in the bottom of the fourth inning. Blaine Crim singled to begin the inning then David Garcia walked. Jonah McReynolds singled to center field, scoring Crim nd tying it 2-2.

With two outs in the home half of the fifth inning, Luis Asuncion singled then Crim lined a ball to the left field wall, scoring Asuncion from first to home to give Spokane the winning run.

The Hawks are now 0-7 on the road. They'll be back home for a six-game homestand, taking on the Eugene Emeralds and the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.