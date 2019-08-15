C's Comeback Falls Short in Extras at Spokane

August 15, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





Spokane, Washington - Blaine Crim smacked a pair of home runs and collected five RBI and still the Canadians had a chance to snatch Wednesday's win away from the North Division leading Indians at Avista Stadium. In the bottom of the tenth inning Alex Ovalles hit a first pitch fastball down the right field line to score Crim giving Spokane a 7-6 victory. Vancouver had earlier erased a four run deficit to send the game into extra innings.

Toronto Blue Jays first rounder Alek Manoah allowed two runs, one earned when he gave up a two-run home run to Blaine Crim. Derwin Barreto scored as well after reaching on a fielding error from Ronny Brito.

Brito atoned for his early inning gaff with a solo home run in the top of the third inning.

Manoah finished going three innings, allowing two hits and striking two. William Gaston struggled allowing three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning when he allowed a three-run home run to Crim that scored both Darwin Barreto and Kenen Irizarry who drew walks off Gaston.

Vancouver batted around in the top of the eighth inning scoring four runs that included a two-run double from Philip Clarke. MC Gregory Contreras also had an RBI double that sent the game to extra innings.

A one out defensive error from Luis De Los Santos loaded the bases for Spokane outfielder Alex Ovalles and he hit the first pitch he saw from Mike Pascoe down the right field line to score Blaine Crim securing the 7-6 victory. The loss puts Vancouver five games back of Spokane with 18 to play in the second half.

Luke Gillingham struck out five over his two innings of relief for the Canadians while Brett Wright went 2-for-4 in the loss.

Vancouver sends RHP Adam Kloffenstein to the mound in a must-win game on Thursday at 6:30pm with the game available on Sportsnet 650.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.