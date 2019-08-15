Dust Devils Fall to King Felix

In a game that included a rehab outing from a former Cy Young Award winner, the Tri-City Dust Devils (11-9, 27-31) lost 5-1 to the Everett AquaSox (10-10, 28-30) on Wednesday night at Funko Field. Felix Hernandez tossed four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts for the AquaSox.

Kelvin Melean had a two-out double in the top of the fourth inning for the only hit off of King Felix. Tri-City starter Jason Blanchard suffered the tough-luck loss after allowing three unearned runs in his three innings of work. The Dust Devils rallied in the top of the ninth inning to score the team's only run of the game, but the comeback bid ultimately came up short.

Right-hander Angel Acevedo will start the middle game of the three-game series on Thursday. Everett will counter with right-hander. George Kirby. The team will return home Tuesday, August 20th to begin a seven-game homestand. August 20th will be Ladies Night at Gesa Stadium. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

