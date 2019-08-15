Volcanoes Drop First Game to Eugene 4-2

- In the top of the first inning, Carter Aldrete hits a single into short right field that scored Hunter Bishop and gives the Volcanoes a 1-0 lead.

- In the top of the fifth, after Eugene tied the game at 1, Alex Canario strikes out but the ball gets by the catcher, allowing Yorlis Rodriguez to score and give the Volcanoes a 2-1 lead.

The Volcanoes will look to even the three-game series at PK Park as Conner Nurse will face off against Yovanny Cruz.

