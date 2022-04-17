C's Attack Early, Win Fourth Straight

April 17, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







PASCO, WA - In a week where momentum was hard to come by thanks to a pair of rainouts, the Vancouver Canadians managed to keep their foot on the gas and finish their abbreviated five-game series with the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) on a high note by running up the score early and keeping their opponent off-balance in the later innings Sunday afternoon as part of their 8-3 win at Gesa Stadium. The C's will return to Vancouver for the home opener on Tuesday night with a league-best six wins in eight games and sole possession of first place in the Northwest League.

23 Blue Jays prospect Trent Palmer got the start and was staked to a 3-0 lead before he threw a pitch. Addison Barger - he of a league-best 10 hits to start the day and a season-high seven-game hitting streak - rapped a one-out single in the top of the first and was joined on base by P.K. Morris after a four-pitch walk. Up stepped Riley Tirotta, who whacked the first pitch from Dust Devils starter Landon Marceaux (L, 0-1) the opposite way for a three-run homer. It was his first of the year.

The C's added another run in the third when Barger and Morris singled before a double play scored the lead runner to make it 4-0. Tri-City got to Palmer for a run in the home half of the frame after consecutive singles to start the inning and a one-out double brought the Dust Devils within three, but Palmer - who hit the next batter after the double to load the bases - got a foul out and K'd the five-hole hitter on a 3-2 pitch to leave them loaded and keep the Canadians ahead by three.

A four-run fourth put the game away for good. The C's sent ten men to the dish - aided by five walks in the inning - and got run-scoring hits from Andres Sosa and Barger, who cleared the bases with a three-run double that made him 3-for-3.

Palmer went on to work three innings plus two batters before Sean Mellen (W, 1-1) came on in the fourth. The southpaw gave up an RBI single to the first hitter and a sacrifice fly that allowed the second run of the inning to score, but he led an impressive bullpen effort that stymied Tri-City for the rest of the afternoon. Mellen, Mark Simon, Will McAffer, Thomas Ruwe and Jol Concepcion combined to no-hit the Angels affiliate over the last 19 batters; they walked two and struck out seven in that span.

Eight of nine Canadians hitters reached base, Barger led the way with a three-hit, three-RBI, two-run showing while Tirotta finished the day 2-for-4 with six total bases, three RBI, a run scored and a walk.

With the win, the C's finish their season-opening road trip riding a four-game winning streak to make them a league-best 6-2 through the season's first week of action in the Northwest League.

After an off-day on Monday, the Canadians make their triumphant return to Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. to begin a six-game series with the Eugene Emeralds (Giants). #7 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse (0-0, 3.60 ERA) gets the nod for Vancouver while Eugene has tabbed Seth Corry as their starter. Tickets for the home opener and the rest of the 2022 season are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.