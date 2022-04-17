Hillsboro Wins in Extra Innings on Jose Curpa Walk-Off

Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro came into the game looking to return to .500 on the season, after taking three of the first four vs Everett. Hops' starter Deyni Olivero had another solid outing, going 5.2 innings giving up just one run and two hits while striking out seven. Jose Curpa recorded the second walk-off of the season for Hillsboro at Ron Tonkin Field, hitting a single off Kyle Hill in the tenth to win the game 3-2.

AquaSox starter Bryce Miller received back-to-back outs in the third, after both Vukovich and Barrosa were assessed automatic strikes with two ball counts. Vukovich was ejected from the game in between innings for arguing the call.

Miller's only runs given up in the game were in the first inning. His final line was 5.2 innings pitched, six strikeouts and two runs on 98 pitches.

Everett got on the board in the sixth on a Cesar Izturis ground ball, scoring Justin Lavey who led off the inning with a triple. Izturis drove in another run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly, after Spencer Packard walked and stole second, tying the game at 2-2.

Jarod Bayless struck out four in two innings out of the AquaSox bullpen, his first game since giving up a walk-off to Cam Coursey on Tuesday.

The Hops' bullpen (Saalfrank, Ay, Rice and Pope) combined for 4.1 innings, one earned run and seven strikeouts. Pope struck out Victor Labrada and Alberto Rodriguez to get out of the tenth without any damage.

Hill came on in the tenth to record two quick outs, sending Curpa to the plate. Curpa, the Hops nine-hole hitter, stepped to the plate and hit a soft line drive to center field, scoring Tawa. Hillsboro had not won an extra-inning game since August 22nd, 2019.

The Hops have now won four of the first five vs the Everett AquaSox. The finale between Hillsboro (4-4) and Everett (3-4) will be tomorrow at 1:05. Rich Burk and Seth Hoiland will have the call, with the pre-game show on air at 12:50 and first pitch at 1:05 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.TV.

