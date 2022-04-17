AquaSox Lose to Hops 3-2 in 10 Innings

Hillsboro, Oregon - Jose Curpa's two out game winning walk off single in the bottom of the 10th inning drove home Tim Tawa as the Hillsboro Hops (4-4) picked up their third one-run victory of the week, a 3-2 final against the Everett AquaSox (3-4).

Hillsboro jumped out in front early with a two run first inning that included three singles and two stolen bases. Jorge Barrosa singled, stole second bae and then scored the game's first run on an AJ Vukovich single. Vukovich then put himself in a position to score by moving to second base on a passed ball and then stealing third base before scoring on an Adrian Del Castillo single, giving the Hops a 2-0 lead after one inning.

Both starting pitchers did their part to shut down their opponent's offenses during the middle innings of the game. Hops starting pitcher Deyni Olivero at one point retired 12 consecutive batters. Olivero pitched 5.2 innings, allowed two hits, one earned run, one walk and seven strikeouts.

AquaSox pitcher Bryce Miller gave up two runs on three hits in the first inning, allowed another hit in the second inning before finding his groove and retiring the final 12 batters that he faced. Miller pitched 5.2 innings, allowed 4 hits, two earned runs, zero walks and six strikeouts.

The Sox finally got on the board in the top of sixth inning when Justin Lavey led off the frame with a triple and then came in to score when Cesar Izturis Jr. (pictured above) hit a dribbler up the first base side. Olivero fielded the ball and threw home however Lavey beat the throw and cut the Hops lead to 2-1.

Izturis would pick up another RBI in the seventh inning when he hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Spencer Packard to tie the game at 2-2. Packard set up the run when he led off the inning with a walk, stole second base and then moved to third on a wild pitch.

The game would remain tied until the bottom of the 10th inning. Tim Tawa started off the inning as the extra inning automatic base runner and was not able to advance initially as AquaSox pitcher Kyle Hill struck out Caleb Roberts to lead off the inning and then induced a Elian Miranda groundout to shortstop. Curpa then came up and lifted a ball that found a landing spot in shallow center field that landed in front a charging Victor Labrada, allowing Tawa to cruise from second to home with the walk off victory.

AquaSox relivers Luis Curvelo, Jarod Bayless and Kyle Hill combined to throw 4 innings, allowing two hits, no earned runs, no walks and six strikeouts.

Saturday's game was the first time this season that AquaSox pitchers did not allow a walk. The last time the AquaSox accomplished that was August 25, 2021, a streak of 26 games.

Marte has now recorded a base hit in each of the seven AquaSox games this season.

The final game of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday April 17 at 1:05 p.m. RHP Jimmy Joyce is scheduled to make his second start of the season for the AquaSox. Joyce started the first game of the series on Tuesday April 12 against Hillsboro and pitched four innings, allowed three hits, three runs, one earned run, two walks and one strikeout.

RHP Luke Albright will start his second game of the season for Hillsboro. Albright's previous start was against Tri City at home on Sunday April 10. Albright pitched six innings, allowed three hits, zero runs, zero walks and six strikeouts.

The AquaSox return to Everett for a 12 game homestand against Tri City and Spokane beginning on Tuesday April 19.

