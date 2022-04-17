Emeralds Sweep Indians in Doubleheader

April 17, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Emeralds take game one of a make-up Opening Night game against the Spokane Indians 3-1.

The offense would start quickly in the first inning with a two-run home run by RF Armani Smith with SS Marco Luciano on-base.

An infield hit by 2B Ghordy Santos, which led to a throwing error by starting pitcher Joe Rock allowed him to get into scoring position.

A past ball would advance Santos to third. A throwing error by 3B Ben Sems scored Santos to make it 3-0 Emeralds.

The Indians scored a run of their own with an RBI single by C Drew Romo to score in Bladimir Restituyo in the third inning.

Starter Randy Rodriguez went 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, BB and 4 K for the Emeralds.

Game two would complete the sweep of the doubleheader 4-2.

The Emeralds attacked first on a two-run home run by 1B Luis Toribio with SS Ghordy Santos on base in the second inning.

Emeralds starting pitcher Jake Wong was pulled early from the game due to a play at first.

But the Indians would split the deficit in half with an RBI single by OF Zac Veen to cash in 2B Eddy Diaz in the third inning.

The Emeralds found a way to score back that run and more.

A one-outt RBI double by DH Jairo Pomares scored in 2B Jimmy Glowenke to make it 3-1 in the bottom half of the third.

Pomares scored on a wild pitch to increase the lead 4-1 in the same inning.

In the following inning, the Indians came up with another run by an RBI single by Diaz to score in Sems.

The Emeralds' bullpen would hang on to a two-run lead.

Emeralds' RHP Cole Waites recorded his first save of the season.

He would go and strike out the side to finish the night.

The Emeralds will look to finish the series strong tomorrow. First pitch is at 6:05 PM 5:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.

