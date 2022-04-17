Hops Score 13 Runs on 12 Hits in Blowout of AquaSox

Hillsboro, OR - Hillsboro entered the game hitting just .191, but that won't be the case for long, after they put up 13 runs on 12 hits in the final game of a six game series vs Everett on Sunday. The Hops' 13-1 victory marks the first time they have won five of six games in a series since moving to a Full Season team. Hillsboro starter Luke Albright followed up his 6 inning shutout vs Tri-City with a 5 inning outing today, giving up only one run, while striking out six. Cam Coursey was 3-3 with three RBI's, while Tim Tawa scored three runs and had four hits. The Hops' pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts of AquaSox hitters.

The middle of the Hillsboro order got things going in the second, with the first six hitters reaching base. Coursey stayed hot with a two RBI single to center field, later scoring on a balk with the bases loaded. AquaSox starter Jimmy Joyce walked in a run and two runs scored on a throwing error by Justin Lavey, to make it 6-0.

Joyce's night was over after just 1.1 innings, giving up three hits, three walks and six runs.

Tawa led off the third inning with his second hit of the night and later came around to score all the way from first, after a Caleb Roberts double. Coursey yet again comes through for the Hops, with a single for his third RBI of the night making it 8-0 Hillsboro.

Everett got their lone run of the night in the fourth, as Spencer Packard doubled down the right-field line scoring Tyler Keenan.

Hillsboro put together another big inning in the fifth, off Robert Winslow. Ryan Bliss hit a bases clearing double to score three, and the next batter Jorge Barrosa hit a double to the exact same spot in right field, to drive in Bliss. The Hops had a 13-1 lead after five, which ended up being the final score.

Sunday's game was the third quickest game in Hops' history (2:03), despite 14 total runs being scored.

The Hops will head Northeast to Spokane, where they will face the Indians in a six game series. Hillsboro (5-4) and Spokane (2-6) will begin the series on Tuesday, with the pre-game show on air at 6:20 and first pitch at 6:35. Seth Hoiland will have the call on Rip City Radio 620.

