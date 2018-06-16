Crushers halt home hex in 3-0 win over River City

June 16, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release





AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy Health, scored their first home win in the month of June in front of a crowd of 4,091 fans, as they blanked the River City Rascals, 3-0, at Sprenger Stadium on Saturday night.

The victory for the Crushers (19-13) snapped a four game home losing streak, marking their first win at home since May 31, while the loss for the Rascals (18-13) was their second in their last three games.

Former Cleveland Indian Travis Hafner was in the starting lineup for the Crushers. He was the Designated Hitter and he hit fifth. Hafner went 0-for-2 and scored a run. He struck out looking in his first at bat, before reaching on an error in his second at bat. He then walked and scored in the sixth inning.

The Rascals had chances to score early in the game, while the Lake Erie offense was relatively quiet. River City's starting pitcher Josh Kimborowicz (1-1) had a no hitter going through four innings, and at one point retired 11 straight hitters.

Lake Erie scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Aaron Hill started the inning with a single to right. Kewby Meyer followed with a base hit to right, putting runners at the corners with nobody out. Sean Hurley then followed with a RBI groundout to plate Hill.

Hafner followed with a five pitch free pass, and Matt Dacey reached on a walk to load the bases. Doug Trimble reached on a fielder's choice which brought Meyer home, and Mason Brown followed with a two out RBI single to left.

Ethan Westphal started the game for the Crushers and tossed five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out seven but did not factor into the decision. Max Biedrzycki (3-0) picked up the victory for the Crushers after tossing a scoreless sixth inning in relief. Justin Sinibaldi (7) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get the save. Branden Nunn also pitched in relief, tossing two scoreless innings. The shutout for the Crushers was their first since May 24, and was their fourth of the season.

Kimborowicz took the loss for River City after allowing three runs on three hits and fanning eight batters over 5.1 innings of action.

Kevin LaChance went 0-for-3 but reached on a walk to extend his on base streak to six games. Hill went 1-for-4 and has now reached in 12 consecutive games, and Meyer went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to five games in the process.

The Crushers will finish their three game series against the River City Rascals at Sprenger Healthcare Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Right-hander Sean Renzi (4-1, 2.70) gets the start for the Crushers and the Rascals will counter with lefty Hunter Spencer (0-0, 0.00). The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.

The Lake Erie Crushers, the 2009 Frontier League Champions, and 2011 Frontier League Organization of the year, play ball at Sprenger Health Care Stadium, a 5,000 capacity stadium located in Avon, Ohio. The Frontier League is an independent baseball league with 12 teams operating throughout the Midwest. For more information on tickets, promotions and team news, visit the team website at www.LakeErieCrushers.com or call 440-934-3636.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.