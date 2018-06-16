Rascals Drop Middle Game to Crushers

June 16, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





AVON, OH - After the River City Rascals shut-out the Lake Erie Crushers 10-0 on Friday night, the Crushers returned the favor Saturday night at Sprenger Stadium, beating the Rascals 3-0. Former Cleveland Indians slugger Travis Hafner suited up for the Crushers, and finished 0-2 with a walk and a run scored. The Crushers now lead the season series 3-2.

The Crushers got all thre of their runs in the sixth inning, on a pair of RBI fielder's choices from Sean Hurley and Doug Trimble and an RBI single from Mason Brown. Crushers starter Ethan Westphal (1-2), who started the season with the Rascals, pitched five scoreless innings, walking two and striking out five. Crushers closer Justin Sinibaldi earned his seventh save.

Rascals starter Josh Kimborowicz (1-1) took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, and struck out Hafner with runners at second and third to end the first inning. He finished the night with 5.1 innings, allowing three hits, three runs, three walks and eight strikeouts. Rascals outfielder Kevin Suarez had two of the team's six hits.

The Rascals (18-13) and Crushers (19-13) play the rubber match of the series tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 pm ET, 1:05 pm CT. Hunter Spencer is expected to make the start for the Rascals in his professional debut.

