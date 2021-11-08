Crosscutters 2022 Schedule to Feature More Games and New Start Times

November 8, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters in conjunction with Major League Baseball have announced the 2022 schedule for the second season of the MLB Draft League.

The league has announced a new, expanded 80-game schedule that will begin June 2 at home against the State College Spikes and conclude on September 5. A league championship game will take place on September 6 between the two teams with the best overall records. Last year's inaugural MLB Draft League season featured a 68-game schedule.

The Crosscutters are implementing changes in the start times for all home game in 2022. Monday through Saturday games will begin at 6:35pm with gates opening at 5:30pm. Sunday games will now move to a 4:05pm first pitch with gates opening at 3:00pm.

MLB Draft League President Kerrick Jackson stated, "We are excited to announce the 2022 schedule with an expanded format for the MLB Draft League. Our inaugural season saw overwhelming success, both in terms of fan support and on-field success. More than 90 players from the 2021 Draft League were drafted or signed professional contracts, providing fans in each of our communities with high-caliber baseball and access to future Major Leaguers like they have enjoyed throughout their teams' history."

Other changes announced by MLB and the league include the season being split into two halves. The first half runs from June 2 until July 16 and features amateur, draft-eligible players following a similar format to last year. Following a mid-season break that coincides with the MLB Draft and All-Star Game, the second half, beginning July 22, will feature professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility or otherwise wish to begin their pro careers. In addition, the league has announced that they will play seven-inning games on Tuesdays during the first half of the season.

MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans for the 2022 season go on sale November 15 and will be available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389. The team will announce their 2022 promotional schedule in the spring.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from November 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.