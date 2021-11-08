West Virginia Black Bears Release 2022 Season Schedule

After a successful inaugural season of the MLB Draft League, the West Virginia Black Bears are thrilled to announce the return of summer baseball at The Mon with their 2022 Season Schedule. With the addition of 12 games - including six home games - fans now have more opportunities to enjoy the excitement of taking in a Black Bears game at Monongalia County Ballpark.

The West Virginia Black Bears 2022 season begins on the road at the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on June 2, with the Home Opener scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, against the Frederick Keys. The Bears 80-game season ends back at the Scrappers on September 4. The home schedule will conclude against the Keys on September 1. The first MLB Draft League Championship game will take place on Tuesday, September 6. Additionally, apart from the Home Opener, all Tuesday contests will be seven-innings.

"After coming so close to winning the championship in the league last season, we're very excited to get back on the field," said General Manager Matthew Drayer. "Having more home games means more promotions, more Fireworks dates, and more chances to see the young talent on the field."

West Virginia's 80-game schedule features 40 home games at Monongalia County Ballpark, including six weekend series and the first Black Bears baseball game on July 4 since 2018. The schedule includes three six-game home stands on June 20-25, July 11-16 and August 16-21.

The first half of the schedule will feature amateur, draft-eligible players, while the second half will feature professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility or otherwise wish to begin their professional careers.

The Black Bears first season in the MLB Draft League ended in a second-place finish, just behind the Trenton Thunder, with a 30-19-6 record. The team, led by former major league player and Morgantown native Jedd Gyorko, saw seven players selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. In addition to the seven players drafted, six more signed major league and independent league contracts as free agents.

Game times will be announced as the promotional schedule is finalized. Season tickets will go on sale on November 22.

