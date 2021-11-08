Frederick Keys Release 2022 Schedule

November 8, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce their schedule for the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft League season. The Keys 40-game regular season home schedule includes 18 firework shows.

The 2022 season will be split into two halves with the first half set to begin on Thursday, June 2, and concluding on Saturday, July 16. The first half will feature amateur, draft-eligible players and will follow a similar format to last year's season. Additionally, each Tuesday (other than Opening Day), the League will play seven-inning games. This is being done with regards to the health and safety of the pitchers participating in the Draft League.

Following a midseason break to coincide with the MLB All-Star Break, the second half will run from Friday, July 22, and conclude on Tuesday, September 6, with the MLB Draft League's first Championship Game. The second half will feature professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility or otherwise wish to begin their professional careers. The MLB Draft League will be the first league in the country with this hybrid amateur-professional format, and the league is in communication with the NCAA to ensure athlete eligibility requirements are met.

Frederick's home opener is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 at 7:00 p.m. against the Trenton Thunder. The first fireworks show of the year follows one night later following the 7:00 p.m game between the two sides.

As in previous years, firework shows follow Friday and Saturday night home games as well as on Sunday, July 3 (6 p.m) and Sunday, September 4 (6 p.m). July will contain seven firework nights while June and August each contain four shows. September will conclude our season with three firework shows in three nights.

August is the Keys busiest month (15 games) followed by June (13 games) and July (9 games). Frederick's most common opponent at home is defending Draft League Champions the Trenton Thunder, who visits Nymeo Field 19 times. Games against the Thunder gradually increase as the season progresses. After the Thunder open the season in Frederick from June 2-5, they do not return until July 1. In August, Trenton will visit Frederick 9 times.

A full list of gametimes and the promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Fans can buy/renew ticket plans as well as book group outing for the 2022 season by calling 301-815-9900.

The Frederick Keys are founding members of the Major League Baseball Draft League, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Andrew Klein by emailing at AKlein@frederickkeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from November 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.