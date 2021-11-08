Thunder Announce 2022 Schedule

(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, have announced the 2022 schedule as they return to defend their inaugural league championship with 40 home games at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. The six-team futures league works in conjunction with Major League Baseball as a top collegiate summer league that showcases draft-eligible players leading into each summer's Amateur Draft. Last season, 39 Draft League players were selected in the 2021 MLB Draft, with an additional 50-plus players signing free agent contracts with both affiliated and independent teams.

"We are thrilled to announce the schedule for the 2022 season today," said Thunder President and General Manager Jeff Hurley. "The 2022 season is going to be bigger and better than ever as we unveil new and improved in-game entertainment and promotions to make the Thunder Experience the best in Minor League Baseball. Thunder fans are going to experience Big League Futures while having Major League fun at the ballpark."

The MLB Draft League expanded the league schedule to 80 games, meaning fans will get 40 chances to come watch the Thunder at Trenton Thunder Ballpark during the 2022 season. The Thunder open the home portion of their schedule with a six-game homestand starting on Tuesday, June 7 against the Williamsport Crosscutters. That is the first of three long homestands throughout the season, with the final home game coming on Sunday, August 28 against the Frederick Keys. The MLB Draft League's All-Star break will also take place from Sunday, July 17 to Thursday, July 21.

Thunder 2022 game times and special start times are as follows:

- Monday through Friday games (7:00 PM)

- All Saturday games (6:30 PM)

- Sunday, June 12 & 19 (1:00 PM)

- Wednesday, July 27 vs West Virginia (11:00 AM)

- Sunday, July 31, August 7 & 14 (5:00 PM)

- Sunday, August 28 vs Frederick (6:30 PM)

The Thunder narrowly won the inaugural Draft League Championship in 2021 with a 30-18-8 record, amassing two more points (98) than the West Virginia Black Bears (30-19-6). Led by former Major League player and coach Jeff Manto, the Thunder had seven players selected in the MLB Draft, with an additional 13 players signing free agent contracts with both affiliated and independent teams. RHP Ethan Routzahn was signed by the San Diego Padres and made two scoreless appearances with Triple-A El Paso to end the season, shortstop Carson Matthews had three hits in 11 ABs for the Rocket City Trash Pandas (LAA, Double-A), and RHP Jack Carey pitched in three games with the Greensboro Grasshoppers (PIT, High-A).

For season ticket memberships, group ticket information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4. Existing Full and Half Season Ticket Members will be contacted directly by their representative regarding their membership, and information will be released at a later date for Pic-a-Plan Members, Boomer's Kids Club Members, Senior Diamond Club Members, and all other ticket package members.

