CRAZY Ending in Winnipeg!: CFL

Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Late drama in Winnipeg as Sergio Castillo makes a 47-yard field goal to secure the win for the Bombers.







