CRAZY Ending in Winnipeg!: CFL
Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Late drama in Winnipeg as Sergio Castillo makes a 47-yard field goal to secure the win for the Bombers.
