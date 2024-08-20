Cougars Hire Dave Adolph as Athletic Therapist and Strength and Conditioning Coach

Prince George, BC - The Prince George Cougars are thrilled to announce the addition of Dave Adolph as the team's new Athletic Therapist and Strength and Conditioning Coach. Adolph succeeds Mitchell Karapita, who has joined the American Hockey League's (AHL) Calgary Wranglers as an Assistant Athletic Therapist.

A native of Prince George, Adolph brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Cougars. Most recently, he served as the Director of High Performance at Engage Sport North, where he oversaw high-performance programs for the UNBC Women's and Men's Soccer and Basketball teams, Canadian Sport School Athletes, and the Indigenous Athlete Training Program. His extensive background also includes serving as the Athletic Therapist for the UBC Thunderbirds from 2007 to 2015 and leading the Canadian National Women's Soccer Program as Head Athletic Therapist from 2004 to 2007.

"I'm excited to join the Prince George Cougars and be a part of the success that Mark, the staff, and the players have built. I look forward to continuing the exceptional care that Mitch provided to the team," Adolph shared.

Adolph holds National Strength and Conditioning and Canadian Athletic Therapist certifications, further enhancing his qualifications for his new role with the Cougars.

The Prince George Cougars organization warmly welcomes Dave Adolph and his family to the organization.

