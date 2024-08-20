Warriors Returnees Learn from Championship Run

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors' run to the 2024 Western Hockey League Championship will have ripple effects for years to come in the organization.

As the Warriors prepare to kick-off another season with training camp set to open next Wednesday, the returning players from last year's title-winning team are prepared to build off the lessons learned during that run.

"There was so many good leaders on and off the ice," Warriors defenceman Brady Ness said. "Just how they carry themselves every day and work as hard as they can, so trying to take that into this year."

The Warriors will lose some key pieces from last season's championship team, but the organization is confident that the young players coming back will be able to grow into bigger roles.

18-year-old forward Owen Berge appeared in all 20 playoff games and finished with two goals and four points while playing a fourth line role.

Berge will get a bigger opportunity with this year's team.

"It's something young guys are always going to be excited about coming into a bigger role in the new season," he said.

"I learned a ton, especially with the guys we had on our team last year and even still on our team this year, there's so many veteran guys in the league and so many guys that have so much experience, so you can just take little things out of their game and hopefully implement it into yours."

Berge had two goals and five points in 49 games during his first full season with the Warriors.

He said he had a productive offseason despite a quick turnaround after the Warriors' long playoff run.

"I was definitely focused on getting faster and just more confident in my game," Berge said. "We had a lot of key guys that left last year, so it's a lot more opportunity coming into this year.

"I'm really excited to get on the ice for training camp, it's going to be a blast."

Ness only had the chance to dress for one playoff game, but he said the experience that he gained from being around the team during the run will be valuable going into this season.

He said he's ready to play a bigger part in this year's team.

"It's exciting, everyone wants that, you work hard for that and I'm pumped for the opportunity," Ness said.

During the 2023-24 season, Ness suited up for 43 games, finishing with a goal and three points, while also showing off his physical side, which will be key for the Warriors heading into the new season.

Ness said he learned a lot during his first full season and focused in on a few areas during the offseason.

"I just wanted to get bigger and stronger and work on my skating a little bit," he said. "Also my defensive game and just some small area things like that.

"Those are the main things I wanted to focus on, just from last season, those were some of my struggles."

Ness, Berge and the Warriors open training camp next Wednesday at the Moose Jaw Events Centre. The annual Black/White Intrasquad Game goes on Sunday, Sep. 1 at 12 p.m.

