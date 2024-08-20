2024 Preseason Tickets on Sale Now

August 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Tickets are officially on sale for the Everett Silvertips' 2024 Preseason games, including individual game tickets and packages for all seven preseason tournament games in Everett.

The Everett Silvertips will participate in four preseason games this September, all held at Angel of the Winds Arena. Three home games will take place during the Everett Preseason Classic- a three-day, six-game weekend of hockey featuring all six U.S. Division teams from Sep. 6 through Sep. 8. They will also host a stand-alone game on Sep. 12 hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds.

A full breakdown of games to be held in Everett, with Silvertip games in bold:

Friday, Sep. 6 - Spokane Chiefs vs Seattle Thunderbids - 2 p.m.

Friday, Sep. 6 - Tri-City Americans vs Everett Silvertips - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 7 - Portland Winterhawks vs Spokane Chiefs - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 7 - Seattle Thunderbirds vs Everett Silvertips - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 8 - Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks - 12 p.m.

Sunday, Sep. 8 - Wenatchee Wild vs Everett Silvertips - 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sep. 12 - Seattle Thunderbirds vs Everett Silvertips - 7 p.m.

Membership bundles and full preseason packs includes all seven games in Everett. The Everett Silvertips' 2024 Preseason is presented by Snohomish County Health Department.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.