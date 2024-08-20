Pats Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

August 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club will officially get ready for the 2024-25 Western Hockey League season on August 28 when players arrive to the Queen City and take part in training camp.

Players will arrive at the Brandt Centre on Wednesday, August 28 for registration before taking part in fitness testing later on. On-ice sessions will begin on Thursday, August 29, and will run until Monday, September 2 with the Pats annual Blue vs. White game at 6pm. The Pats will then begin their pre-season with a rookie game against the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday, September 4 at the Brandt Centre.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

12:00pm-12:30pm: Registration

1:30pm -4:00pm: Fitness Testing

Thursday, August 29, 2024

9:00am - 10:00am: Rookie Practice

10:15am - 11:15am: Rookie Practice

11:30am- 12:30pm: Rookie Practice

1:00pm - 2:30pm: Main Camp Practice

6:00pm - 7:30pm: Rookie Game - Team 1 vs. Team 2

Friday, August 30, 2024

10:00am - 11:30am: Rookie Game - Team 2 vs. Team 3

1:15pm - 2:30pm: Main Camp Practice

4:00pm - 5:30pm: Rookie Game - Team 1 vs. Team 3

Saturday, August 31, 2024

10:00am - 11:30am: Main Camp Scrimmage

6:00pm - 7:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage

Sunday, September 1, 2024

11:00am - 12:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage

Monday, September 2, 2024

10:00am - 10:45am: Team Blue Pre-Game Skate

11:00am - 11:45am: Team White Pre-Game Skate

6:00pm - 8:30pm: Blue and White Game

Tuesday, September 3, 2024

10:00am-11:00am: Team Practice

11:15am- 12:15pm: Team Practice

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

7:00PM: Pre-season game vs. Swift Current Broncos

Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 regular season are now available online at reginapats.com/tickets, at the Regina Pats Business Office located at 1463 Albert St. during regular business hours, or at the Brandt Centre box office starting at 12 p.m. on event and on-sale days.

After the Pats rookie game against the Broncos, the Pats will face off against the Moose Jaw Warriors in Estevan on September 6 and then in Assiniboine on September 7. The road trip continues with a battle in Brandon on September 13 before the final showdown against the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Brandt Centre on September 14. Ticket details for all pre-season games at the Brandt Centre will be announced shortly.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.