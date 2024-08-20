Pats Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule
August 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club will officially get ready for the 2024-25 Western Hockey League season on August 28 when players arrive to the Queen City and take part in training camp.
Players will arrive at the Brandt Centre on Wednesday, August 28 for registration before taking part in fitness testing later on. On-ice sessions will begin on Thursday, August 29, and will run until Monday, September 2 with the Pats annual Blue vs. White game at 6pm. The Pats will then begin their pre-season with a rookie game against the Swift Current Broncos on Wednesday, September 4 at the Brandt Centre.
FULL SCHEDULE:
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
12:00pm-12:30pm: Registration
1:30pm -4:00pm: Fitness Testing
Thursday, August 29, 2024
9:00am - 10:00am: Rookie Practice
10:15am - 11:15am: Rookie Practice
11:30am- 12:30pm: Rookie Practice
1:00pm - 2:30pm: Main Camp Practice
6:00pm - 7:30pm: Rookie Game - Team 1 vs. Team 2
Friday, August 30, 2024
10:00am - 11:30am: Rookie Game - Team 2 vs. Team 3
1:15pm - 2:30pm: Main Camp Practice
4:00pm - 5:30pm: Rookie Game - Team 1 vs. Team 3
Saturday, August 31, 2024
10:00am - 11:30am: Main Camp Scrimmage
6:00pm - 7:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage
Sunday, September 1, 2024
11:00am - 12:30pm: Main Camp Scrimmage
Monday, September 2, 2024
10:00am - 10:45am: Team Blue Pre-Game Skate
11:00am - 11:45am: Team White Pre-Game Skate
6:00pm - 8:30pm: Blue and White Game
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
10:00am-11:00am: Team Practice
11:15am- 12:15pm: Team Practice
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
7:00PM: Pre-season game vs. Swift Current Broncos
Single-game tickets for the 2024-25 regular season are now available online at reginapats.com/tickets, at the Regina Pats Business Office located at 1463 Albert St. during regular business hours, or at the Brandt Centre box office starting at 12 p.m. on event and on-sale days.
After the Pats rookie game against the Broncos, the Pats will face off against the Moose Jaw Warriors in Estevan on September 6 and then in Assiniboine on September 7. The road trip continues with a battle in Brandon on September 13 before the final showdown against the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Brandt Centre on September 14. Ticket details for all pre-season games at the Brandt Centre will be announced shortly.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2024
- Portland to the Pros: Winterhawks Proud to Share Staff Advancement and New Hires - Portland Winterhawks
- Pats Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule - Regina Pats
- Cougars Hire Dave Adolph as Athletic Therapist and Strength and Conditioning Coach - Prince George Cougars
- Austin Zemlak Excited to Continue Growing his Game in Tri-City - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Returnees Learn from Championship Run - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Regina Pats Stories
- Pats Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule
- Pats Finalize '24-25 Hockey Staff
- Pats Acquire Babcock from Blades
- Pats Announce Brand-New Alumni Association Committee
- Howe Invited to Canada's National Junior Team Summer Showcase, Temple to Attend Canada's U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp