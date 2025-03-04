Cougars & CN Present "Railroaders in Our Community" Weekend March 14 & 15

March 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







Prince George - The Prince George Cougars are teaming up with CN for a thrilling weekend of hockey and community spirit on March 14 & 15 at the CN Centre! are proudly presented by CN, celebrating the deep connection between CN and the Prince George community.

"Railroaders in our Community" - A Celebration of CN & PG

This special themed weekend will celebrate the longstanding relationship between CN employees, their families and the Prince George community, bringing everyone together for an unforgettable atmosphere both on and off the ice!

"At CN, it's important for us to do our part to help communities remain great places to live, work, and play. Prince George is home to hundreds of active and retired CN railroaders, and we're excited to celebrate our long-standing partnership with the City and the community by rallying behind the Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre on March 14 and 15."

- Tyler Banick, Stakeholder Relations, British Columbia

Saturday Tailgate Party - Fun for All Ages!

Kick off Saturday's game with a free tailgate party from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, featuring:

Little Obie - CN's Miniature Safety Train, offering rides (weather permitting).

Food Trucks serving up delicious eats.

Free coffee & hot chocolate to keep you warm.

Chuck-a-Puck Contest with great prizes, supporting the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation.

Support the Salvation Army Food Bank

Help fight hunger in our community! Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to the tailgate party or during both game nights. Donation boxes will be available in the CN Centre lobby all weekend.

Get Your Tickets & Be Part of the Action!

Don't miss this incredible weekend of hockey, community, and celebration!

