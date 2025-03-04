Catton Named WHL Player of the Month, Chiefs' Ironworker of the Month

March 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Chiefs' captain Berkly Catton is your Ironworker of the Month for February! Catton was also named the Western Hockey League Player of the Month, as announced by the WHL Tuesday afternoon.

The Saskatoon native posted a whopping 34 points in 13 games in February, including 13 goals and 21 assists. He had an 18-game point streak from January 11 to February 23, during which he piled up 20 goals and 32 assists. His 34 points in February were second-highest among all WHL skaters for the month, behind his linemate Andrew Cristall (11-24-35).

Catton reached the 100-point mark for the season for the second time in his WHL career on Friday, February 28 against the Wenatchee Wild and is averaging 2.02 points per game this year. The centerman is currently third in league scoring with 101 total points (36G-65A).

Catton is once again moving his name up the Chiefs' franchise recordbook and is currently ninth all-time in single-season assists (65) and 11th in all-time career goals (114) as well as points (276).

Ironworker of the Month is proudly presented by the International Association of Ironworkers Local 14. Learn more at ironworkers14.org.

