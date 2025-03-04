Savin Virk Named WHL Rookie of the Month

March 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kennewick, WA - The Western Hockey League announced their monthly player awards for the month of February today, and Americans forward Savin Virk was named the league's Rookie of the Month.

Virk, from Surrey, British Columbia, skated in all 11 games for Tri-City in February and recorded 17 points (9-8-17). Since joining the Americans in mid-November, Virk has been a consistent offensive producer with 37 points (19-18-37) in 42 games.

After being held scoreless in the first game of February Virk rebounded by recording his first career WHL hat trick against the Prince George Cougars on February 4. He completed the hat trick with the overtime winner, lifting Tri-City to a 4-3 win.

Two games later he recorded his first career four-point game, assisting on all four of Jake Sloan's goals in a 4-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets on February 8. On February 14 he picked two assists and a shootout goal against the Spokane Chiefs in a 5-4 victory.

The next night he began a four-game goal scoring streak with two goals and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Spokane on the road. February 17 in Kelowna Virk scored the game-tying goal in the final minute, with the net empty, to help the Americans to a 3-2 come from behind win against the Rockets.

After another two goal, one assist performance in Spokane on February 21 he scored the empty-net goal on February 22, helping seal a 4-2 Americans win over the Chiefs at home.

He carried his strong play into the month of March, scoring the Americans lone goal in a 2-1 overtime loss in Wenatchee before assisting on the overtime winner in Seattle on Sunday.

This is the second time Virk has received recognition from the WHL as he was named the league's Rookie of the Week on February 10. It's also the second time an Americans player has been named Rookie of the Month as Gavin Garland received the honor for November.

Virk and the Americans return to action Friday when they host the Everett Silvertips.

