Brandon Wheat Kings Announce Black & Gold Gala Featuring NHL Legends and Hall of Fame Induction

March 4, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings are proud to present the Black & Gold Gala, an unforgettable evening of fine dining, entertainment, and hockey excellence, taking place on March 13th, 2025, at the Keystone Centre.

This formal event will feature an exclusive NHL Legends Interactive Hot Stove experience, where guests will have the rare opportunity to mingle with some of hockey's greatest players and hear legendary stories from the game's finest.

Adding to the evening's excitement, Brian Propp, a Wheat Kings legend and NHL star, will be officially inducted into the Brandon Wheat Kings Hall of Fame in recognition of his incredible contributions to the game and his lasting impact on the organization.

"The Black & Gold Gala is a special event that brings together the past, present, and future of Wheat Kings hockey," said Jared Jacobson, Owner & Governor of the Brandon Wheat Kings. "We are proud to honor Brian Propp's legacy and provide our supporters with a unique opportunity to interact with some of the greatest names in hockey."

Brandon Wheat Kings Head Coach Marty Murray added, "This is a fantastic event for our organization and the community. It's a chance to celebrate our rich history and the players who have helped shape the Wheat Kings over the years. We're looking forward to an incredible evening."

Don't miss this premier event celebrating hockey history, camaraderie, and community.

Event Details:

Date: March 13th, 2025

Cocktails: 5:30 PM

Dinner: 6:30 PM

Location: Keystone Centre, Brandon, MB

Reserve your table today by contacting the Brandon Wheat Kings Office at 204-726-3535. Space is limited, so act fast to secure your spot at this exclusive event.

