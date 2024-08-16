Corson Grand Slam Snaps Losing Streak

August 16, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







On a night that saw three Williamsport home runs, including a grand slam from Jacob Corson, the Crosscutters snapped their six-game losing streak as they defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 10-8 on Friday night at Eastwood Field.

Corson's grand slam in the seventh capped a 2 for 5, 5 RBI night for the Cutters outfielder. Joining him in the home run club were Cory Taylor (2 for 4) with a two-run home run in the third and Mark Shallenberger (2 for 3) with a two-run home run in the fourth.

Williamsport's other RBI on the night came off the bat of Porter Brown, who picked up his 15th RBI of the season with a single.

The Cutters received multi-hit games tonight from Taylor, Corson, Shallenberger, Kyson Donahue, and Mikey Florides.

Mike Hansell got the start for Williamsport and took a no-decision in four innings of work, allowing just one run on seven hits, one walk, and three strikeouts. Shaun Gamelin, making his second appearance out of the bullpen in 2024, was charged with a blown save, his first, after just 1/3 of an inning of relief, allowing a home run.

Brett Thomas earned the win, improving to 1-1 on the season, after two shutout innings of relief allowing just one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.

Williamsport now looks to build off their momentum in game three of this four-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Saturday night. First pitch from Eastwood Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and live coverage will be available at Crosscutters.com and on the MLB.tv App.

WP: Brett Thomas (1-1) LP: Toren Herrick (0-1) SV: N/A (-) Crosscutters Record: 7-18 2nd Half, 29-26 Overall Next Game: Saturday, August 17th at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 23rd vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Post-Game Fireworks, Pin Giveaway #1, Potato Capers Friday, Financial Services Customer Appreciation Night, Launch-A-Ball

