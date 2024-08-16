Caraway Nails Down Spikes Win Over Black Bears in Overtime

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Daelan Caraway recorded the final seven outs to give the State College Spikes a win over the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker on Friday night after a 3-3 tie in regulation.

The Spikes (15-12 2nd Half) and Black Bears (13-13 2nd Half) went to the tiebreaker for the second straight night, with West Virginia having won on Thursday. However, this time around, Caraway logged the final 1 1/3 innings of regulation, then held the Black Bears scoreless in the extra frame.

After Alex Vergara started the inning with a sacrifice bunt and J.T. Marr was intentionally walked, Caraway struck out Ewell and forced Kasten Furr to ground out to give State College the win per the MLB Draft League Overtime rules.

Caraway had entered the game in the eighth in a two-out, bases-loaded situation and forced T.J. Williams to ground into a 6-4 fielder's choice to end the inning. The right-hander then withstood a two-out Trace Willhoite double in the ninth to keep the game tied before closing the door in the tiebreaker.

Manny Jackson's RBI triple in the fourth tied the game for the Spikes, and Grant Norris's RBI single in the sixth gave them a 2-1 lead. A wild pitch in the seventh brought in Josh Spiegel to extend the margin to 3-1, before Alex Vergara's sacrifice fly and Kendall Ewell's two-out single for West Virginia made it 3-3 in the eighth.

Jack O'Dowd plated the first run of the game with a double to right field in the third.

No winning or losing pitcher is named in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker.

Both teams' starters delivered quality mound performances. Nick Hohenstein allowed one run on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five batters over six innings for the Spikes. Eli Majick gave up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over his six innings for the Black Bears.

Saturday, the Spikes and Black Bears continue their four-game series with a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. State College will send Virginia Tech left-hander Jeremy Neff (3-0) to the mound. Neff has struck out 28 batters to only six walks over 24 official innings of work this season. West Virginia will go with right-hander Aric McAtee (0-2) on the hill.

The skies will light up with another fantastic FIREWORKS show after the game presented by Penn State Health, one of four remaining on the 2024 home schedule. It's also a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3, and after the game, one lucky fan will get two chance to throw for a gigantic Spikes Jackpot in the Jackpot Pitching Challenge.

The series concludes with the Spikes' last Sunday home game of the year featuring Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village. Fans can join in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease, and all fans are encouraged to wear purple as fun activities will give you opportunities to learn how you can help raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer's at the 6:35 p.m. game.

It's also the last Ike's Kids Club FREE Game of the season, and one lucky fan will win the Ultimate Baseball Bingo Grand Prize featuring a 2025 Spikes Season Ticket at the Baseball Bingo Grand Finale. Every Baseball Bingo winner at Sunday home games throughout the year will be joined by up to ten more winners at this game in a drawing where one fan will win the Grand Prize.

Fans can also enjoy the last Sunday Funday of the season presented by Big Froggy 101, with a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. and a Spikes Youth Baseball Glove Giveaway presented by Curavetti for the first 100 kids 12 and under.

The first 250 Kids Eat Free with a hot dog, chips and soda, too, and fans of age can enjoy an Iron City, IC Light & IC Light Mango Happy Hour with half-price Iron City, IC Light & IC Light Mango products from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Plus, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health will be available after each home game on Saturday and Sunday.

To purchase tickets to all 10 remaining home games on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

