Comeback Comes up Short, Thunder Drop First Two of Four to Keys

August 16, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Pork Roll Offense Comes Alive in Late Innings but Come Up Short in Game Two Loss 7-6.

Another tough loss for the Pork Roll against the Keys on Friday night as Frederick takes the first two games of the series by winning game two 7-6. The Keys led wire to wire in this one and had a 7-1 lead entering the sixth inning before the Pork Roll offense came alive.

In the home half of the sixth, the Pork Roll pushed two across to make it a 7-3 game. Jesse Fonteboa drove in the first run of the inning on an RBI-single that scored Hunter Dorraugh and put Pete Durocher on third. Durocher would come across to score on a wild pitch. In the seventh Trenton struck for three more when Jack O'Reilly started the rally with a single into right field that ended up scoring Andy Blake from first after an error which made it 7-4. Durocher brough home O'Reilly in the inning on a sac fly to right to cut the deficit to just two.

With runners on first and second, Ryan Vogel hit an infield single to load the bases while scoring Joaquin Monque.

Monque would take home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors for reaching base 4 times in a 3-4 effort at the plate that included a hit by pitch.

After committing three errors that aided the Pork Roll in shrinking the deficit, the Keys pitching, and defense combined to keep the lead in their favor. Right-handed reliever Christian Diaz came on in the 8th and earned a two inning save, that included a 6-4-3 double play in the bottom of the ninth.

Despite the loss, your Thunder still remain in first place by a game over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, with the State College Spikes just behind them at 1.5 games.

Game Three of four with the Keys will take place on Saturday night as your Thunder hope to get back in the win column. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark Friday August 17th at 6:00 against the Frederick Keys for Strike Out Cancer Night! For Tickets and additional information visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets

