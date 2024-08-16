Keys Earn Sixth Straight Win Friday Night In Victory Over Thunder

Trenton, NJ - The Frederick Keys won their sixth straight game Friday night in game two of the four-game series against the Trenton Thunder, defeating the home team by a score of 7-6 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Keys used an early six-run lead to take control over the Thunder, and despite a late surge by Trenton that saw them cut the deficit to one, Frederick hung on and secured its sixth straight victory and the second in a row in New Jersey.

In the top of the first, Frederick plated home the first run of the game on an RBI groundout from Tyeler Hawkins (Southern), giving the visitors a 1-0 lead through an inning of play after Harold Baez (Bethune-Cookman) recorded a scoreless bottom of the first.

After both teams went scoreless in the second following another nice frame from Baez on the hill, the Thunder evened it up at one apiece off a bases loaded walk, making it a 1-1 game heading into the fourth at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Brandon Hylton (Stetson) made it a 2-1 game on an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth, handing his team a one-run advantage going into the fifth at 2-1 Friday night.

The Keys scored five runs in the top of the fifth off a bases loaded walk drawn by Darryl Buggs (UAB), a two-RBI double from Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy), and a two-RBI single from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian), increasing the Frederick lead up to six at 7-1 entering the sixth in the Garden State.

The Thunder came back however in the bottom of the sixth with two runs on an RBI single and wild pitch, cutting the lead to four for Frederick heading into the seventh, as the score now was at 7-3 in favor of the Keys.

Trenton cut the lead further in the bottom of the seventh courtesy of three runs in the frame, but Joe Miceli (Kent State) recorded a strikeout to finish off the inning, keeping his team ahead by one going into the eighth at 7-6.

In the eighth inning, Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) got himself a scoreless inning of relief, allowing his team to enter the ninth still ahead by one in game two of the three-game series.

Diaz went on and finished the ninth inning strong with a strikeout to close out the ballgame, securing the sixth straight win for Frederick by a score of 7-6 on the road in Trenton.

The Keys continue the four-game series on the road Saturday night in Trenton, with first pitch from Trenton Thunder ballpark set for 6 p.m. in game three of the four-game series.

