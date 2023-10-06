Cordero Named Player of the Year

The Lancaster Barnstormers continue to rake in the awards following their second straight Atlantic League Championship.

Corner infielder Andretty Cordero has been named as the Atlantic League Player of the Year, it was announced today by league officials. He is the first Barnstormer to be so honored since Blake Gailen in 2012 and the fourth winner in franchise history.

Cordero, 26, led the league with 166 hits and 116 RBI with 40 doubles and 15 home runs. He led the Barnstormers with 38 tying or go ahead RBI and had the club's longest hitting streak of the season at 18 while switching between first and third base with duty as the designated hitter. The native of the Dominican Republic had 45 multiple-hit games during the regular season and drove in more than one run on 31 occasions. Cordero played in all but three games of the club's 124 contests during the season.

He became the first player in Atlantic League history to drive in 100 or more runs in consecutive seasons. Over his two years in Lancaster, Cordero has banged out 350 hits and driven home 234 runs in 252 games. The right-handed batter had played in the Texas Rangers organization before joining the Barnstormers.

His contributions continued into the post-season where he went 14-for-32 (.438) and drove in eight runs, including two in the top of the ninth inning of the decisive fifth game.

"Cordero is well deserving of this award," said manager Ross Peeples. "He's a very valuable player for us, and I couldn't be more excited for him. We are very blessed to have him in our organization. The kid can flat out hit and works very hard on his craft."

