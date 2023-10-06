WVU Baseball & Liberty Set to Play on October 29 at GoMart Ballpark

Charleston, WV - Tickets for the fall baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 29 between West Virginia University and Liberty University at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston, West Virginia are on sale now.

All tickets will be $10 for general admission seating and can be bought at dirtybirdsbaseball.com. Group ticket options and suites are also available at GoMart Ballpark. Contact groups@dirtybirdsbaseball.com for more information. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.

The Mountaineers are coming off a record-setting season which included the team's first Big 12 Championship. Overall, West Virginia went 40-20, matching a program record for wins in a season.

Thirteen players were named All-Big 12, led by Player of the Year JJ Wetherholt and Coach of the Year Randy Mazey. Wetherholt also became the first player in program history to be a unanimous First-Team All-American.

The Mountaineers have played 15 games at GoMart Ballpark since it opened in 2005 with the most recent occasion coming last season against Marshall in which WVU defeated the Thundering Herd, 15-9, in front of over 5,000 fans.

