Atlantic League Names Player and Pitchers of the Year

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Friday named Lancaster Barnstormers' infielder Andretty Cordero as the league's Player of the Year in voting conducted by the league's managers, coaches and front office staff. Two players shared the Pitcher of the Year honors in the Gastonia Honey Hunters' Zach Mort and the York Revolution's Nick Raquet.

Cordero helped the Barnstormers win their second consecutive Atlantic League Championship in 2023. He led the league with 116 RBI and finished second in batting average at .339. Cordero hit 15 homers during the regular season while leading the ALPB with 166 hits and finishing second with 40 doubles. Cordero recorded the ALPB's longest hitting streak of 2023 at 18 games.

For the first time in the ALPB's 25-year history, a pair of pitchers share the league Pitcher of the Year Award. The right-handed Mort helped pitch the Honey Hunters to the South Division Championship by going 13-3 with a 4.63 ERA and a league-best 147 strikeouts. He threw 116.2 innings and allowed 109 hits and 29 walks. Mort appeared in 25 games in 2023 and 20 as a starter. His winning percentage of .813 led all Atlantic League pitchers and he recorded the league's strikeout high on the season when he fanned 14 batters against York on August 17.

Raquet, a lefty, posted a 13-7 record for York this past season, finishing fourth in the league with a 3.71 ERA and third with 133 strikeouts. Over his 145.2 innings, he allowed 129 hits and 40 walks. He compiled a WHIP (walks & hits per nine innings) of 1.16 which was first among Atlantic League starting pitchers. Raquet pitched at least five innings in all 24 of his starts and recorded four games with 10 strikeouts.

