Barnstormers Come off Successful 2023, Planning Underway for 2024

The Lancaster Barnstormers met with success both on and off the field during 2023.

On the field, the 'Stormers won their second straight Atlantic League Championship, peaking at the perfect time. Once again, the first half was a struggle with the Barnstormers winning only 25 out of 63 games, slightly below a .400 winning percentage. Right out of the gate in the second half, the Barnstormers won nine of 11 games. They played .500 baseball for the next seven weeks and headed into the final week of the regular season barely ahead of York and Southern Maryland.

Lancaster turned on the afterburners and won the final six regular season games to take the second half. The hot streak continued through the first round of the playoffs as the Barnstormers completed a three-game sweep of the Long Island Ducks. They had to rally from down, two games to one, in the Championship Series before beating Gastonia's two top starters in taking the series.

In the process, the Barnstormers became the first team in ten years to win consecutive Atlantic League titles. It was Lancaster's fourth title, tying the Barnstormers with Long Island for second in league history. Only Somerset has won more (six). The 'Stormers have the best post-season record of any team in the league at 33-18. Here are some on field highlights from the past season.

ANOTHER RING FINGER NEEDED: Nine position players and two pitchers performed for the Barnstormers in each of the last two championship runs. In addition, Nile Ball and Brandyn Sittinger, who were part of the 2022 Championship, were injured late in the season.

BARNSTORMERS ON LEADERBOARDS:

BATTING AVERAGE: Cordero (2nd, .339); Mercedes (5th, .328); Garcia (T6th, .324); Sandoval (9th, .323)

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE: Mercedes (1st, .444); Robinson (7th, .403)

RUNS: Mercedes (2nd, 103)

HITS: Cordero (1st, 166); Mercedes (3rd, 144)

WALKS: Mercedes (3rd, 90)

DOUBLES: Cordero (2nd, 40); Sandoval (7th, 31); Mercedes (T8th, 30)

TRIPLES: Dunston (T6th, 4)

STEALS: Coca (T3rd, 37); Mercedes (T8th, 34)

RBI: Cordero (1st, 116)

TOTAL BASES: Cordero (3rd, 251)

AVG. AGAINST: Lakind (2nd, .229)

ERA: Lakind (3rd, 3.54)

WINS: Teller (T5th, 11)

SAVES: Adams (T4th, 12)

SMALL BALL PAYS OFF: The Lancaster Barnstormers led the league in:

TEAM BATTING AVERAGE: .290

SACRIFICE BUNTS: 33 (More than double any other team; Yeison Coca alone had more than four clubs)

STOLEN BASES: 207

All while finishing last in the league in hitting home runs.

IN THE STANDS: The Barnstormers saw an increase of 9% in attendance from the previous season. Attendance was up 34% over the 2021 campaign.

