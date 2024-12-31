Conor McCollum Called up to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce that goaltender Conor McCollum has been called up to the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League on a professional tryout contract.

The 27-year-old has been a workhorse for the Hat Tricks in his second season starting 17 of the team's 22 games and posting a 3.53 goals against average and .905 save percentage.

As a rookie last season, McCollum led the FPHL in wins (24), minutes played (2,278:11), and assists (6) by a goaltender. He posted a 24-12-3 record, a 3.00 goals-against average, and a .918 save percentage and was named an Empire Division First-Team Rookie All-Star. The Pickering, Ontario, native appeared in 39 of Danbury's 56 games, starting in 38.

Congratulations and good luck, Conor!

