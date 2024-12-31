Rockers Topped by Prowlers on New Year's Eve

December 31, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Fraser, MI - Anytime the Motor City Rockers had even an inkling of momentum the Port Huron Prowlers snuffed it out in the 7-3 Port Huron victory.

Motor City started out on the right foot, when 11:42 into the first period Avery Smith forced a breakaway on the penalty kill, and buried it to give the Rockers a 1-0 lead.

Port Huron would score the next three goals of the game.

In the first period, it was Ludwig Thellstom and Tucker Scantlebury that lit the lamp for Port Huron. To start the second period it was Joel Frazee that scored a short handed goal to extend the Prowlers lead to 3-1.

Eli Rivers got one back for Motor City when he buried a shot from between the circles, bringing the Rockers within one, at 3-2.

Then for the second time in the game, Port Huron scored three straight unanswered.

This time it was Scantlebury, Frazee, and Dan Chartrand in short order to put the game out of reach for Motor City.

The Rockers Adam Kuhn and Port Hurons Jamie Bucell each added a late goal to bring the final score to 7-3 Port Huron.

Motor City hits the road this weekend, as they head to Winston-Salem for a two game tilt with the Carolina Thunderbirds.

