Binghamton Ends 2024 with a Bang

December 31, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Hockey Club Venom 7-2 on New Year's Eve. Binghamton was able to record their 20th victory of the season, most in the FPHL, in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,893.

Binghamton opened up the scoring in less than five minutes. Gavin Yates was able to steal the puck away from a defender and waited out the goaltender with a move on the backhand. The Black Bears were then able to stop the league's best power play with Don Olivieri was serving a double minor. Seven minutes later, Tyson Kirkby, also stole a puck away from the Venom and was able to tally an unassisted goal as well. At the end of the first, Binghamton held a 2-0 advantage.

In the second frame, it didn't take long for the Black Bears to get back on the score sheet. Binghamton found themselves down by two men on the ice, but that did not stop Dakota Bohn. Bohn was able to record his second career 3-on-5 with the Black Bears, also the second in franchise history. Dakota was finally able to crack the goal column, but he wasn't done yet.

Kirkby would extend the home lead to 4-0, scoring his second of the night, but this time just 15 seconds into the frame, and shorthanded. Kirkby would finish with three points, extending his league leader status up to 10. Binghamton would go back on the power play and Bohn was able to rifle home his second of the season, and night, giving the Black Bears their biggest lead of the contest. The Venom would bite back, breaking the shutout bid, scoring two quick goals, but the power play was not able to get going. Olivieri added another power play strike, and Khaden Henry finished up the scoring with 4:37 left to go in the game.

Binghamton ends their best calendar year in franchise history with a 7-2 victory over the Venom.

