Meet Nazir Stackhouse

December 31, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







You won't want to miss this one! Thanks to First American Bank & Trust, Nazir Stackhouse will be joining the Rock Lobsters on January 3rd for a pre-game meet & greet where he will be autographing memorabilia and taking photos! Looking to make the night even more memorable? Purchase the ticket package add-on to upgrade your seats to the Stackhouse Superfan Suite; enjoy free food, premium seating, and exclusive time with #78 himself! First American Bank & Trust will also be giving out co-branded koozies to the first 2,000 fans that enter Akins Ford Arena. Chuck-A-Puck proceeds will be donated to UGA's Horizons Atlanta program.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2024

